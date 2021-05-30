https://noqreport.com/2021/05/30/wisconsin-state-assembly-speaker-expands-investigation-into-zuckerberg-funded-ctcl/

Alex Wong/Getty Images The speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly announced Thursday he is expanding the state legislature’s investigation into the conduct of several city officials and the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL) during the 2020 election.

Center Square reported : Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told News Talk 1130 WISN’s Dan O’Donnell on Thursday that he is hiring three former police officers to lead the legislative investigation. “What I am most concerned about is making sure that when we have another election in 2022, we don’t have the same problems,” Vos said. Reports point to outside, nonprofit groups like the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life using grant money to gain access to election operations in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine and Kenosha. Wisconsin is one of several key battleground states where the conduct of the CTCL and the Center for Innovation and Election Research (CEIR), another Zuckerberg-funded nonprofit, in the 2020 election has come under scrutiny, as Breitbart News reported : Private funding of election administration was virtually unknown in the American political system until the 2020 presidential election, when Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan donated […]

