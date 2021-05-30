https://citizenfreepress.com/column-1/zuckerberg-caves-facebook-takes-the-giant-suck-on-the-wuhan-virus/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Facebook takes the giant suck on the Wuhan Flu

Facebook will no longer take down posts claiming that Covid-19 was man-made or manufactured, a company spokesperson told POLITICO on Wednesday. A Facebook spokesperson said the origin language had been stricken from that list due to the renewed debate jumpstarted by the WSJ story.

“In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made from our apps,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We’re continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge.”

Continue reading at Zero Hedge…