Many Americans who claim LGBTQ+ identity observe the month of June as “Pride Month,” participating in marches and heightened activism to tout their various sexual proclivities.

Across America, journalists, politicians, and government institutions — even the CIA — throw themselves into the action. Likewise, corporate America is selling products to meet the public’s demand for virtue signaling.

Here are five “Pride” products carried by American retailers this year.

Pronoun cereal — Kellogg

No rousing breakfast is complete without the contemplation of one’s gender identity.

In partnership with GLAAD — a group that “tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change” — Kellogg’s launched a limited edition “Together With Pride” cereal, which comes in a box emblazoned with various pronoun options.

In addition to the obligatory “he/him,” “she/her,” and “they/them” pronouns, the box encourages young consumers to get creative with two “add your own” options.

According to a company press release, the cereal will feature “berry-flavored, rainbow hearts dusted with edible glitter.”

Friend sent this to me. I had know idea that Tony the Tiger and the Toucan Sam were dating… pic.twitter.com/FMNS8FBoui — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 24, 2021

“Kellogg has a long-standing commitment to Equity, Diversity & Inclusion to our employees, our consumers and communities,” explained Vice President of Talent and Diversity Priscilla Koranteng. “New Together With Pride cereal is our latest effort aligned with our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone.”

The agriculture conglomerate outdid itself in its twenty-first-century-style pandering by inviting fans to join their “#BoxesAreForCerealChallenge” on TikTok. With every uploaded receipt, Kellogg’s will donate $3 to GLAAD’s work in “accelerating acceptance” for the LGBTQ+ community.

Rainbow pride figurines — LEGO

Proclaiming that “Everyone Is Awesome,” one iconic toymaker is releasing an LGBTQ toy set.

LEGO recently unveiled a set of eleven monochromatic figurines designed to stand on a rainbow-colored platform. In addition to the six colors of the rainbow, the set includes black and brown to represent ethnic minority groups, as well as light blue, white, and pink to represent the colors of the transgender flag.

According to a company press release, set designer Matthew Ashton “wanted to create a model that symbolises inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love.”

“Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true AWESOME selves!” he added. “This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe ‘Everyone is awesome’!”

Rainbow cat house — Target

Featuring the slogan “Love is Love,” Target is selling a “Double Decker Pride Scratch House” incorporating two scratch pads and a cat cave lined with rainbow decorations.

“Love is love, and nothing could be truer,” reads the product’s description. “You can spread the message and bring home a cove that will drive your feline friend head over heels with the Double Decker Pride Cat Scratch House by Boots & Barkley… Your pet is sure to love it, and it’s one small way to show your support when every bit counts.”

Evidently, no employee at either Boots & Barkley or Target has ever met a cat, which is perhaps the creature most opposed to “love” to ever walk the earth.

LGBT-wich — Marks and Spencer

English retailer Marks and Spencer is selling a Pride-themed BLT… er, LGBT. No, really.

As the company’s site tells activists, their “Lettuce, Guacamole, Bacon and Tomato” sandwich is perfect to eat “on your way to Pride this year.”

Following its original launch two years ago, Pink News reported that the snack stirred controversy on social media.

“Equating us to a sandwich?” fumed a social media user. “I can’t imagine them doing this with other marginalised groups.”

“€4.50 for a blt with guac? I guess they’re hoping gays really have expensive taste,” remarked another.

Even worse, the sandwich set off the vegan subset of the LGBTQ+ community, who were disturbed by Marks and Spencer’s failure to take into account the full array of their identities. One commenter noted that the brand was “throwing the entire lesbian community under the bus [with] the bacon.”

Taste the rainbow — Listerine

Are your dental hygiene products not woke enough? Luckily, Listerine has the solution — literally.

The brand’s “Care with Pride” mouthwash — which is carried by Walmart and other retailers — transcends treating one’s “bad breath, plaque, and gingivitis.” It serves as a great tool to show LGBTQ+ devotion to anyone who happens into your restroom.

Unfortunately, the mouthwash is “leaving a bad taste” in some activists’ mouths. One journalist proclaims that “nothing says performative allyship like a rainbow-colored bottle of mouthwash!”

