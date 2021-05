https://www.theepochtimes.com/6-1-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-alaska_3837720.html

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Alaska at 10:59 p.m. local time on Sunday.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the “notable quake” hit 73 kilometers (45 miles) north of Chickaloon, Alaska, and about 100 miles northeast of Anchorage. The epicenter of the quake was registered at 43.9 kilometers depth.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

The quake comes amid an uptick in solar activity.

