An emergency room doctor tasked with removing the remains of a 16-week-old preborn child from the womb of a 14-year-old girl after a botched abortion is calling for the Illinois Parental Notification Act to remain intact.

In an op-ed for the Chicago Sun-Times , Dr. Robert Lawler, MD, FACOG said he was wrapping up his on-call shift in a suburban Chicago obstetrical emergency room when a call came in telling him he was needed in the ER immediately. A 14-year-old girl was in critical condition after developing sepsis, an often-deadly blood infection. She was suffering with a fever, rapid heart rate, and excruciating abdominal pain. The young girl’s mother was with her. After an ultrasound, Lawler informed the woman that her daughter had some of the remains of a 16-week-old preborn child still in her uterus, a child who had been old enough to suck his or her thumb.

The young girl told Lawler that just days prior, she had obtained an abortion. She likely had a D&E (dismemberment abortion) but the abortionist failed to remove all of the baby’s parts. According to Lawler, who has never committed or referred for an abortion, this is not an “unheard-of complication.” Lawler immediately […]

