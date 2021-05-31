https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/05/31/antisemitic-ex-porn-star-mia-khalifa-sticks-it-to-the-israeli-apartheid-state-by-enjoying-some-quality-nazi-memorabilia-pics/

Recently, former porn star Mia Khalifa gleefully called Israel “the only threat to democracy in the Middle East.”

It’s nice to see that she’s already gotten over all those death threats from ISIS and can just chill with a drink in her hand:

Tastes more like being a terrible person.

Maybe it’s not a self-own.

In any event:

And one more thing:

