Recently, former porn star Mia Khalifa gleefully called Israel “the only threat to democracy in the Middle East.”
Good morning. The only threat to democracy in the Middle East is Israel♥️
— Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 17, 2021
It’s nice to see that she’s already gotten over all those death threats from ISIS and can just chill with a drink in her hand:
My wine is older than your apartheid “state” pic.twitter.com/CTpAitpKZP
— Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 30, 2021
Sediment for daysssss(yearsssss) pic.twitter.com/BCmjuAUYgz
— Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 30, 2021
For anyone wondering….. it tasted like Madeira 💀
— Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 30, 2021
Tastes more like being a terrible person.
She’s drinking wine made in Nazi occupied France. https://t.co/INVR5SFM5X
— Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) May 31, 2021
A state founded in the aftermath of World War II. You know: the war during which the Vichy wine you’re consuming was made.
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 31, 2021
Put aside this is Vichy wine, I love how Israel haters cast It as young. Yes the modern state of Israel was founded in ‘48 — but that’s 10 years *before* Iraq’s founding and five before Egypt’s. The *nation* of Israel (and Egypt) are *very* old. https://t.co/FVbDQHWQX6
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) May 31, 2021
BTW, that’s Nazi wine you’re drinking. FYI pic.twitter.com/mDoXqUHObl
— FJ (@Natsecjeff) May 30, 2021
This wine was made in Nazi occupied France
— Tyler (@Tyler_The_Wise) May 30, 2021
✨ “i hate the Jews so much that I’m gonna drink nazi-occupied france wine while pretending I wouldn’t get killed in gaza for being a former porn star” vibes ✨ https://t.co/OBhb9N3xMx
— kaitlin, congressional fashion police (@thefactualprep) May 30, 2021
Nothing says ‘we won!’ like drinking wine from the defeated Nazi Vichy French govt while crying over the fact Israel was founded and in the same amount of time has become a world superpower 👌 https://t.co/zWgByt81Fz
— Ron M. (@Jewtastic) May 30, 2021
Drinking wine made in 1943 Nazi-occupied France to own Israel is peak blue tick Twitter. https://t.co/qmeTJjNOZu
— Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) May 30, 2021
The Nazi wine is a pretty awesome self-own though
— Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) May 31, 2021
Maybe it’s not a self-own.
guys, she knows she is drinking Nazi wine
thats why she faced the bottles and called attention to the year
thats the point
shes pro nazi https://t.co/byOezyAYX7
— Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 31, 2021
In any event:
You should try to do this (drink wine) in Gaza and see what happens.
— RT (@thereald0rt) May 30, 2021
Please bring that wine to Gaza, I would love to see the reception.
— BleezyMD (@asg_688) May 30, 2021
You can’t even drink this stuff in Gaza, can you?
— N L White (@Gr8white13) May 30, 2021
She should try drinking that wine in Gaza and see how fast she flees to Tel Aviv. https://t.co/XHWQuyw7Lq
— Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) May 30, 2021
Mia should try drinking wine (or any of the other things she enjoys doing) in Gaza for 5 minutes and see how that goes.
As @billmaher correctly notes “Bella Hadid and her friends would run screaming to Tel Aviv if they had to live in Gaza for one day.”pic.twitter.com/fjRdIFxaIt
— Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) May 30, 2021
