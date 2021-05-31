https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/05/31/antisemitic-ex-porn-star-mia-khalifa-sticks-it-to-the-israeli-apartheid-state-by-enjoying-some-quality-nazi-memorabilia-pics/

Recently, former porn star Mia Khalifa gleefully called Israel “the only threat to democracy in the Middle East.”

Good morning. The only threat to democracy in the Middle East is Israel♥️ — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 17, 2021

It’s nice to see that she’s already gotten over all those death threats from ISIS and can just chill with a drink in her hand:

My wine is older than your apartheid “state” pic.twitter.com/CTpAitpKZP — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 30, 2021

For anyone wondering….. it tasted like Madeira 💀 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 30, 2021

Tastes more like being a terrible person.

She’s drinking wine made in Nazi occupied France. https://t.co/INVR5SFM5X — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) May 31, 2021

A state founded in the aftermath of World War II. You know: the war during which the Vichy wine you’re consuming was made. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 31, 2021

Put aside this is Vichy wine, I love how Israel haters cast It as young. Yes the modern state of Israel was founded in ‘48 — but that’s 10 years *before* Iraq’s founding and five before Egypt’s. The *nation* of Israel (and Egypt) are *very* old. https://t.co/FVbDQHWQX6 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) May 31, 2021

This wine was made in Nazi occupied France — Tyler (@Tyler_The_Wise) May 30, 2021

✨ “i hate the Jews so much that I’m gonna drink nazi-occupied france wine while pretending I wouldn’t get killed in gaza for being a former porn star” vibes ✨ https://t.co/OBhb9N3xMx — kaitlin, congressional fashion police (@thefactualprep) May 30, 2021

Nothing says ‘we won!’ like drinking wine from the defeated Nazi Vichy French govt while crying over the fact Israel was founded and in the same amount of time has become a world superpower 👌 https://t.co/zWgByt81Fz — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) May 30, 2021

Drinking wine made in 1943 Nazi-occupied France to own Israel is peak blue tick Twitter. https://t.co/qmeTJjNOZu — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) May 30, 2021

The Nazi wine is a pretty awesome self-own though — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) May 31, 2021

Maybe it’s not a self-own.

guys, she knows she is drinking Nazi wine thats why she faced the bottles and called attention to the year thats the point shes pro nazi https://t.co/byOezyAYX7 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 31, 2021

In any event:

You should try to do this (drink wine) in Gaza and see what happens. — RT (@thereald0rt) May 30, 2021

Please bring that wine to Gaza, I would love to see the reception. — BleezyMD (@asg_688) May 30, 2021

You can’t even drink this stuff in Gaza, can you? — N L White (@Gr8white13) May 30, 2021

She should try drinking that wine in Gaza and see how fast she flees to Tel Aviv. https://t.co/XHWQuyw7Lq — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) May 30, 2021

Mia should try drinking wine (or any of the other things she enjoys doing) in Gaza for 5 minutes and see how that goes. As @billmaher correctly notes “Bella Hadid and her friends would run screaming to Tel Aviv if they had to live in Gaza for one day.”pic.twitter.com/fjRdIFxaIt — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) May 30, 2021

And one more thing:

