Conservatives on Twitter aren’t losing any sleep over a vow by a social media influencer that she allegedly is unwilling to bed down with any non-Democrat, at least based on wardrobe symbolism that she shared on social media.

Angela Belcamino took to Twitter and Instagram, in an unflattering pose, wearing a T-shirt that read “Don’t F— Republicans.” Above the image, she asked “who agrees?” It turns out that a lot of people don’t.

Belcamino, who has about 175,000 and 62,000 Twitter and Instagram followers respectively, writes in her bio that she is an actor, while also noting that she was once blocked on social media by former President Trump.

In retrospect, that may have been a prudent online decision by the ex-POTUS, but that’s another matter.

It’s not entirely clear, so far, if she is trying to monetize the T-shirts, but common sense suggests that this would not be out of the realm of possibility.

As a matter of day-to-day interaction, and in general, many right-leaning individuals can often put politics aside when seeking a compatible partner.

Many feel that people on the conservative side typically tend to have a live-and-let-live or agree-to-disagree approach, a mindset they — as a practical matter — develop in the context of various personal or business relationships along the way.

LANGUAGE WARNING:

For the left, however, the personal is almost always political, and every activity is subject to becoming politicized, as referenced, in part, by the current woke-driven cancel culture.

With so many Democrats caught up in tawdry #MeToo scandals in which women are disrespected and abused, or worse, moreover, excluding Republicans from the potential dating pool might seem rather short-sighted.

In any event, while many Twitter liberals approved of the imagery, others are providing a rhetorical tongue-lashing, as it were, including one who cited a Yahoo Finance article about birthrate data that indicates that Republicans have more kids than Democrats.

Here is a sampling (warning for language, plus be advised that love is not in the air):

not a republican but would you please add me to your blacklist — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) May 31, 2021

My parents were completely the opposite politically and never voted for the same candidate. It made for lively discussions and presentations of opposing views. They loved each other deeply and were totally devoted to each other. It’s sad to limit chances for love. — Carla “Irish Eyes” Koscielniak🍀☘☘🍀 (@koscielniakjc4) May 31, 2021

If you don’t associate with someone because of the political side they’re on, there’s something wrong with you. There is a difference between being R and never shutting up about being R and saying other beliefs are wrong. Kind of like what you’re doing now, but on the other side — Xarmen Karshov (@XarmenKarshov) May 31, 2021

Hilarious how you think you are attractive — Kyle (@GoogleAdsWiz) May 31, 2021

They also have standards — Julie (@Its_JulieO) May 31, 2021

Bahahaha I don’t want a shot at that. Trust! — Lovemybucs (@bucsfan951) May 31, 2021

My wife sure doesn’t agree 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #MAGA — 🦅🇺🇲Teddy G, The Great & Powerful 🇺🇸🦅 (@TheRealTGregs) May 31, 2021

brutal.

something tells me her next profile pic will sport bangs. — donkeedonk (@donkeedonk) May 31, 2021

100% agree! I’ve lived in California my whole life and I’d appreciate it if you would all stop fucking us. — Kurt (@Wolfykurt) May 31, 2021

I think I speak for the majority of Republican men…Thank you. — SavingOurAmericaShow (@SavingShow) May 31, 2021

Fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/iC9Ix89D2S — Film What Matters (@typowellmedia) May 31, 2021

Translation – I say controversial things because I’m desperate for attention. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 31, 2021

I’m sure they’re missing out on a whole lot. — Monica Guerra🇻🇦🪲🖤⛪️🤘🤟🎹 (@monaloca) May 31, 2021

Snapchat filter did the ol revers-a-roo on ya, huh? Just dropping by to say it’s nice of you to leave the decent guys for conservative chicks. I really can’t stand most leftist men so you being willing to put up with them is really cool to both them and Republican men/women. — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) May 31, 2021

Was going to add you to my idiots list. You’re already there pumpkin. Ps You can have all the beta liberal men who will have you. Save the real men for the rest of us. — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) May 31, 2021

That’s what we’ve been asking for, but you elected Joe Biden anyway. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) May 31, 2021

