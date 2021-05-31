https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/biden-delivers-remarks-commemorating-100th-anniversary-tulsa-race-massacre?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Biden delivered remarks in Oklahoma on Tuesday commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.

“My fellow Americans, this was not a riot. This was a massacre,” Biden said.

“We should know the good, the bad, everything. That’s what great nations do. They come to terms with their dark sides. And we’re a great nation,” the president declared.

Biden called upon voting rights organizations “to begin to redouble their efforts now to register and educate voters.” He is tapping Vice President Kamala Harris to head efforts related to voting rights including pushing for Congress to pass two pieces of legislation.

“We must protect the fundamental right to vote for all Americans regardless of where they live. There are two important bills in Congress that would do just that. The For the People Act would provide all Americans with fair and accessible voting options, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would prevent discriminatory changes to voting laws and procedures,” Harris said in a statement. “President Joe Biden asked me to help lead our Administration’s effort to protect the fundamental right to vote for all Americans. In the days and weeks ahead, I will engage the American people, and I will work with voting rights organizations, community organizations, and the private sector to help strengthen and uplift efforts on voting rights nationwide. And we will also work with members of Congress to help advance these bills.”

