Joe Biden delivered remarks on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery.
This was after posting his creepy Memorial Weekend tweet on Saturday.
Joe Biden had 560 people watching live on the White House YouTube Channel.
These numbers continue to show a shockingly unpopular president.
The video has more downvotes (1,200) than viewers (560).
