Joe Biden has once again been accused of creepy behavior after he went off script during a speech to compliment a young girl in the audience.

The president was speaking to military families at Joint Base Langley Eustis in Virginia on Friday when he uttered his eyebrow-raising remarks. Noticing the young daughter of a veteran in the crowd, Biden complimented her hair and then said she looked 19 years old with the way she was sitting.

“I love those barrettes in your hair,” Biden said to her. “Man, I’ll tell you what, look at her. She looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.”

The White House livestream also captured the sign language interpreter’s reaction, showing her to be a bit puzzled and perhaps uncomfortable with the president’s remarks.

Joe Biden looks at a little girl in the audience, the daughter of a veteran, and says “I love those barrettes in your hair. Man I’ll tell you what, look at her she looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.” pic.twitter.com/DbH8ihG2Mj — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 28, 2021

The purpose of Biden’s Friday speech was to address military veterans and their families ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

