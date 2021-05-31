https://noqreport.com/2021/05/31/black-biden-supporter-we-sorry-caucasian-republicans-you-were-right-we-want-trump-back-please/

A black guy claiming that he originally voted for Joe Biden but nor he wants to take back his vote and vote for Trump, according to The BizPac Review .

“Hey listen man. To all my African Americans out here, I’m going to be one of the first people to say it: The Caucasian Republicans were right. Biden ain’t s–t.”

“The man found out that black people are turning $20 into $200,000 by jumping into the God damn cryptocurrency with these Shibas, these Doges, these Kishu, these God damn Safe Moons,” said the man.

“And now he’s trying to put tax on it because he knows one thing. Black people ain’t trying to let that money sit there long. We hit $10,000, we pulling out. Now he wants to put taxes on all this.”

“Cryptocurrency transfers of more than $10,000 will have to be reported to US tax authorities under new Biden administration proposals that come amid a tightening of the regulatory environment for digital coins,” the Financial Times reported.

“We didn’t have no problems [before Biden]. I want to rescind my vote, and I want Trump back in the God damn chair, because one thing about Trump: Trump understands business, and he doesn’t […]

