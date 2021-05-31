https://djhjmedia.com/steven/domestic-terror-group-there-will-come-a-time-when-we-will-kill-everything-white-in-sight-video/

Armed Black supremacists marched in Tulsa, Oklahoma advocating for reparations and threatening to kill every white person in America. Imagine what would happen if a white person said they would kill all Blacks. Truly both are reprehensible but only one of them would face consequences. This hate speech is sanctioned by the Democrats and the mainstream press. That makes it okay to say.

First of all if I were a mayor of a majoy city and armed domestic terrorists no matter who they are threaten death I would have them arrested for making terroristic threats and toss in a charge of a hate crime. Of course I would only want the one who said it arrested. You can’t blame the entire crowd for what one person says. If you are waiting for the FBI to investigate this incident, don’t bother, they only arrest conservatives.

Black activists from the New Black Panther Party was joined by several other groups to march for reparations for slavery. I don’t believe I know of anyone who owns a slave. Nor am I aware of anyone who was a slave. If I did I would agree reparations were a proper thing in their case.

The group put out this statement:

“The struggle for Reparations must be escalated. We must fight on every front to achieve redress and Reparations for the atrocities committed upon Tulsa Massacre descendants; and we must intensify the fight to achieve Reparations for all 40-million Blacks still grossly affected by racism, inequality, wealth disparity, police brutality and the like. Tulsa will mark a new beginning in the upgraded fight for Reparations for Black people.”

Another supremacist threatened white people and said:

“Because that time will come when there’s a rat-a-tat-tat… black Americans will kill everything white in sight.”

I don’t really have a problem with them carrying guns because they have that constitutional right and except for the one idiot, they did not threaten anyone. And of course the First Amendment allows them to protest and to march.

VIDEO OF THE DAY Facebook Finally Loses

Other groups that participated include:

The Huey P Newton Gun Club (HPNGC)

The Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club (EGPGC)

The New Black Panther Party for Self- Defense (NBPP)

The Fred Hampton Gun Club (FHGC)

The New Black Liberation Militia (NBLM)

The Panther Special Operations Command (PANSOC)

ANUBIS

Multiple other groups and private gun owners

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

