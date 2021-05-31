https://noqreport.com/2021/05/31/blue-lives-murder-apparel-appears-for-sale-on-amazon-law-enforcement-demands-its-removal/

Kill The Bill Demonstration On International Workers Day London The online retail behemoth Amazon has come under fire by law enforcement for allowing a third party to use its e-commerce platform to sell “Blue Lives Murder” merchandise.

In a letter sent to Amazon’s Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky of the Detectives’ Endowment Association (DEA) demanded that the company stop allowing the “disgusting” merchandise to be sold, arguing that it puts cops “at peril and risk.”

“It has come to my attention that your website is selling tee-shirts (sic) and other items emblazoned with the words ‘Blue Lives Murder,’” the letter read. “It’s disheartening that your company would allow this disgusting motto on your sales platform.”

The letter further demanded that the online retail outlet immediately remove the items, arguing that the phrase’s “only purpose is to invite further division, hatred, and violence toward the hard-working men and women of the nation’s Police Departments, who are toiling every day to keep their communities safe.”

“To continue to hawk products emblazoned with this vile phrase puts the lives of Police Officers, and all law enforcement nationwide, at peril and risk,” the letter said.

