https://www.dailywire.com/news/blue-lives-murder-apparel-appears-for-sale-on-amazon-law-enforcement-demands-its-removal

The online retail behemoth Amazon has come under fire by law enforcement for allowing a third party to use its e-commerce platform to sell “Blue Lives Murder” merchandise.

In a letter sent to Amazon’s Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky of the Detectives’ Endowment Association (DEA) demanded that the company stop allowing the “disgusting” merchandise to be sold, arguing that it puts cops “at peril and risk.”

“It has come to my attention that your website is selling tee-shirts (sic) and other items emblazoned with the words ‘Blue Lives Murder,’” the letter read. “It’s disheartening that your company would allow this disgusting motto on your sales platform.”

The letter further demanded that the online retail outlet immediately remove the items, arguing that the phrase’s “only purpose is to invite further division, hatred, and violence toward the hard-working men and women of the nation’s Police Departments, who are toiling every day to keep their communities safe.”

“To continue to hawk products emblazoned with this vile phrase puts the lives of Police Officers, and all law enforcement nationwide, at peril and risk,” the letter said.

According to the New York Post, apparel for sale on the site includes “an $8.99 black polyester ‘Blue Lives Murder’ face mask and T-shirts and hoodies featuring with the cop-hating slogan.” Items bearing the message “Blue Lives Aren’t Real” are also for sale on Amazon.

The phrase “Blue Lives Aren’t Real” is nearly identical to statements made by NAACP chapter president Bishop Talbert Swan, who said last year “there is no such thing” as a “blue life” because police choose to do their jobs whereas black people do not choose the color of their skin.

“There’s no such thing as BLUE LIVES… Stop comparing your JOB with my LIFE… Your CAREER is a choice, my BLACKNESS isn’t. #BlackLivesMatter #BlueLivesMatter,” he tweeted.

“No one deserves to be unjustly murdered, police or citizens,” he continued. “If you’re expressing outrage over the shooting of two sheriff’s deputies, but we’re [sic] defending #KyleRittenhouse murdering two protesters in #Kenosha only days ago, you need to shut up and have a seat.”

Bishop Talbert Swan’s tweet came after two sheriff’s deputies were shot in their patrol car parked by a metro station in Compton, California and he was not the only activist to respond to the news without sympathy. Following the incident, far-left think tank The Gravel Institute said that “blue lives” simply don’t matter.

“On Saturday night, soon after two Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputies seated in their patrol car were shot in the head in an ambush in Compton, a leftist think tank called The Gravel Institute responded to a tweet stating, ‘Say it with me: blue lives matter,’ by replying, ‘Say it with me: they don’t,’” reported The Daily Wire.

While some cities, such as Minneapolis, have taken measures to defund the police, other states have put in measures to prevent such a measure from happening. For instance, the Texas House recently passed a law that penalizes cities that seek to defund the police.

RELATED: ‘Let’s Back The Blue’: Texas House Passes Bill Cracking Down On Cities That Defund Police

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

