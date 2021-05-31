https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/blues-clues-pride-month-sing-along-features-drag-queens-transgender-children-video/

The children’s cartoon series “Blue’s Clues” released a pride month sing-along featuring drag queens and transgender children.

“Love is love is love, you see and everyone should love proudly and we’ll all go marching in the big parade. Thanks Blue, happy Pride Month,” the drag queen says.

One family featured in the parade shows transgender children who have undergone sex reassignment surgery (genital mutilation).

“Families marching four by four. Hurrah! Hurrah! Trans members of this family, they love each other so proudly and they all go marching in the big parade!”

Another family features a baby alligator with two mommies.

