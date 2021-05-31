https://justthenews.com/government/security/brazilian-meat-producing-company-jbs-sa-has-malware-attack-next-series-high?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Brazilian meat producing company JBS SA is among the latest victims in a trend of malware attacks, disrupting world-wide production.

White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the attack Tuesday. She also said the White House and Agriculture Department have been in contact with the company, which does business in the U.S.

Additionally, the department has notified American meat processing companies of the problem, and the White House is investigating any impact the attack has had on the country’s meat supply.

JBS said Sunday that the attack affected the servers that impacted their operations in North America and Australia. Backup servers were not affected, and the company is working with third parties to resolve the attack.

JBS SA is the largest meat producer globally. The cyber attack wiped out nearly a fifth of America’s meat production, according to Yahoo News.

Other recent malware attacks include the major U.S. petroleum pipeline known as the Colonial Pipeline last month, and a cyber attack on Molson Coors in March. So far there is no connection between the attacks.

