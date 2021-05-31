http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/yaVVXf_BR8w/

BOSTON (CBS) – Players from both the Celtics and Nets condemned a fan who is now facing charges and a liftetime ban from TD Garden after throwing a water bottle at Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving.

It happened moments after the game after Irving seemingly stomped on the Celtics leprechaun logo at center court and grinded his sneaker on it.

Television moments captured the bottle nearly striking Irving as he walked down the tunnel. A man in a Kevin Garnett jersey could be seen being led away from the area in handcuffs after the incident.

“A guest was arrested by Boston Police at the end of tonight’s Boston Celtics game for throwing an object. We will support and provide assistance to Boston Police as this incident is under review,” said a statement from a TD Garden spokesperson. “We have zero tolerance for violations of our guest code of conduct, and the guest is subject to a lifetime ban from TD Garden.”

Water bottle nearly hits Kyrie Irving as he walks to the locker room following Game 4 in Boston. pic.twitter.com/RrtZth3cqt — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 31, 2021

The fan has been identified as 21-year-old Cole Buckley of Braintree. He is facing charges and expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Irving, who was critical of Celtics fans and what he called their “subtle racism” when the series shifted back to Boston, addressed the incident in his postgame press conference.

“People just feel very entitled out here,” Irving said. “They paid for the tickets. Great. I’m grateful they’re coming in to watch a great performance. But we’re not at the theatre. We’re not throwing tomatoes and other random stuff at the people that are performing. It’s too much. And it’s a reflection on us as a whole”

Nets star Kevin Durant reacted similarly.

“We’re not animals. We’re not in a circus,” Durant said. “You coming to the game is not all about you as a fan. So have some respect for the game, have respect for these human beings, and have some respect for yourself. Your mother wouldn’t be proud of you throwing water bottles at basketball players.”

Though Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said there are “a few bad seeds,” he said it shouldn’t spoil the reputation of the rest of the team’s fans.

“In any arena there are a few bad seeds,” Tatum said. “I don’t want that to overshadow the rest of the fans that came and supported us tonight. I was extremely happy to see that, but obviously there’s no place in the NBA for throwing bottles or throwing anything.”

