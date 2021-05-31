https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/health/china-reports-first-known-case-human-contracting-h1on3-bird-flu?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

China’s National Health Commission confirmed Tuesday the first known case of a human contracting the rare H10N3 strain of bird flu.

Authorities say the variant is relatively less severe than other strains and is less likely to spread easily in humans, according to Reuters.

The man who contracted the flu was hospitalized on April 18 and diagnosed with the strain on May 28. Authorities also say the man is now stable and was discharged from the hospital. Authorities did not give further details as to how the man contracted the flu variant.

The last major bird flu outbreak occurred in 2016-2017, killing around 300 people.

