On this Memorial Day, celebrities from Chris Pratt to Rob Lowe to Mark Wahlberg have taken the opportunity to honor America’s fallen soldiers and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

In a lengthy Instagram message, Pratt recalled the many soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the service of this nation, noting that “they know pain and suffering that we never will.”

“America’s exceptional armed forces have altered the course of the world for the better. From the Union Army defeating slave owning confederates, to the Greatest Generation and her Allies vanquishing the Nazis or our special operators hunting down the perpetrators of 9/11. We count the names of each fallen soldier lest they be countless. They are the good guys. They run to the sound of gunfire. They know pain and suffering we never will,” Pratt said.

Pratt further added that Americans owe a debt of gratitude to those who gave their lives in service of this country and that our society becomes less “decent” if we fail to show that gratitude.

“They have given us the most free and decent society planet earth has ever seen. We run the risk of losing that decency when we fail to instill gratitude in the minds of our youth or the perspective of what it actually means to be free- should they never learn of the selfless sacrifice of our armed service members in the face of oppressive evil. So join me in showing support for our fallen,” he continued.

Pratt then scolded those who may wish to bemoan America in the comments, reminding them that they would be put in prison if they criticized the government in other countries.

“Take a quiet moment to really consider the sacrifice. And if you use the comments section on posts like this to b*tch and moan about America please understand there are countries in the world where criticizing your government will get you killed or imprisoned,” he concluded. “Criticism is a right and necessity in amending the flawed systems of man. So by all means, let your voice be heard. But never forget your right to free expression is paid for in blood. May God give their souls rest, and may they live in our memories this weekend and always.”

Actor Mark Wahlberg shared a photo of a service member planting flags over the graves of fallen servicemen. “Respect. Honor. Remember,” said Wahlberg.

Actor Rob Lowe reminded people what the “long weekend” of Memorial Day is actually about.

“This weekend is not about eating hot dogs with friends and family and going to the beach or pool. It’s about honoring those who paid the ultimate price allowing us to do those things. WE REMEMBER YOU!” he tweeted.

