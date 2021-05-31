http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/7hXn-jKgK4E/

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mass shooting at a northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall on Sunday has left two dead and over 20 injured.

On Sunday night, there were 17 people at local hospitals and 3 remained in critical condition.

“They took your brother! They took your brother,” a distraught father screamed.

He told CBS4 News that his son was one of the people killed in a mass shooting early Sunday morning.

“Listen, my son is laying there. I need to hold him. I need to hold him,” he cried.

Cellphone video shows the chaotic moments after the bullets stopped flying outside El Mula Banquet Hall. Up to 25 people were hit, and two were killed on the scene.

“My son was everything I had. He did not deserve this,” said a distraught father.

People who live nearby heard the barrage of gunfire about 12:30 a.m. near NW 67 Avenue on Miami Gardens Drive.

“It was like, ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,’ and just kept going and then it stopped for a little bit, then it went a little bit more then it stopped,” explained neighbor Gianna Donoso

A senior law enforcement source told CBS4 News that several gunmen sat in a white Nissan Pathfinder SUV in the parking lot for up to 40 minutes, appearing to wait for a concert to end.

Angelica Green’s son and nephew were hit, caught in the cross fire.

“He said that some guys came from, three guys that they noticed with hoodies and started shooting up the area for whatever reason,” she said.

Sources told CBS4 that not only did the three gunmen open fire, but that people in the crowd fired back. Police found at least 100 rounds. We also saw cars left behind with bullet holes.

Rapper Spitta was performing. The flyer for the event said it was an album release party.

Artist Foepack took the stage too. Investigators believe one of the rappers was hit in the ankle.

“During the concert patrons were standing outside the business when a white SUV pulled up with three subjects, stepped out of the vehicle with assault rifles and hand guns and began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd of which we believe is a targeted act of gun violence,” explained Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.

Investigators are still searching for a motive and are reviewing the social media accounts for the two rappers to see if they were engaged in any feuds or threats that might shed light on who was responsible.

“This is a despicable act of gun violence a cowardly act,” Director Ramirez said. “This type of gun violence has to stop. Every weekend it is the same thing. This is targeted. This is definitely not random.”

If you have information call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

The reward was increased by $100,000 when Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis pledged to help his hometown.

On Sunday evening, the ATF said it would add $25,000 to the reward money, for a grand total of $130,000. The total includes $5,000 offered by Crime Stoppers.

