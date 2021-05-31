https://www.dailywire.com/news/defund-the-police-pol-accused-of-sexually-preying-on-illegal-immigrants

A “Democratic socialist” member of the Denver school board is accused of sexually preying on illegal immigrants, teen anti-gun activists, and a Black Lives Matter member.

Before becoming a target of a police investigation, 22-year old elected official Tay Anderson successfully introduced a measure to remove police officers from the Denver schools.

On May 25, a parent told a Colorado House committee that there is a “sexual predator targeting [Denver Public Schools] children,” the Denver Post reported. She said 62 people had come to her complaining of misconduct ranging from unwanted touching to violent rape, and that 61 of them were illegal immigrants or “Dreamers,” recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). The youngest was 14 years old.

On May 28, the school system said it was “informed that the accusations were against Director Tay Anderson. The Denver police are also aware of these accusations.”

An attorney for Anderson, Christopher Decker, denied the charges to the Post, writing: “Nothing is worse or more unacceptable than the harm caused by sexual assault upon our children, or the related harm caused by not believing those who have been victimized in this way. This is also why false assertions of these horrible crimes act to cheapen and diminish its importance.”

Denver Police Department spokesman Jay Casillas told the Post that it had spoken with the parent, Mary-Katherine Brooks Fleming, but had not heard directly from any of the victims. Illegal immigrants are sometimes afraid to speak to police.

On March 26, a Black Lives Matter chapter with which Anderson was involved lodged a separate allegation of sexual assault against him. “When we say protect Black women this must entail calling in those who have allegedly caused harm, including elected officials. Until Dir. Anderson has accounted for himself in these ways, he will not be welcome to share space with BLM5280 physically or on any of our platforms,” the group wrote.

Anderson also denied that charge.

And three former members of a youth anti-gun group associated with a March for Our Lives rally in Denver told the Denver Post they witnessed sexual misconduct by Anderson. Madison Rose, who was the group’s vice-president, said Anderson was its president when he was 19 years old, and used his position to pressure others — some underage — into sleeping with him, the Post reported.

The school board said May 22 that it had “limited authority to take action due to the fact that Mr. Anderson is an elected official… their position as a director is determined by the will of the voters.”

But on May 30, Anderson said he would “step back” from school board duties while an investigation is ongoing.

Anderson graduated from high school in 2017 and successfully ran for school board in 2019, becoming the youngest school board member. He was also the most bombastic, advocating for students to be able to vote for school board members, turning public schools into weapons in the culture wars, and frequently spouting divisive racial rhetoric.

Do I believe all white people are bad, No I do not. Do I hate all white people,

No I do not. Do I believe white people can experience racism, No I do not. Do I believe all white people benefit from privilege, Yes I do. Do I believe white fragility is real,

Yes I do. — Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) March 21, 2021

Sex work is work. It’s past time to decriminalize sex work. — Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) March 21, 2021

My response to the bigotry that took place in our School Board meeting today from a parent in our public comment session. 1.) Denver Public Schools believes Black Lives Matter! 2.) Wear a mask 😷 pic.twitter.com/66p1BJgLxY — Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) March 19, 2021

This is what happens when white people don’t get their way. pic.twitter.com/vKRi8Umu68 — Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) March 8, 2021

