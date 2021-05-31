https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/democrat-state-rep-melanie-stansbury-secures-win-new-mexico-special?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New Mexico Democratic state Rep. Melanie Stansbury emerged victorious Tuesday in the state’s special election to fill the vacancy in the U.S. House resulting from Deb Haaland’s departure to serve as Interior Secretary.

The race was called early with Stansbury leading by a 2 to 1 margin according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Stansbury’s win prolongs the blue streak in New Mexico’s 1st District which has remained in Democratic control for more than ten years, according to The Hill.

