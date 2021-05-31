https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/05/31/donald-trump-honors-fallen-heroes-not-the-long-weekend-n1450992

Donald Trump released a Memorial Day statement on Monday, honoring those who have fallen in service of our country.

“On this Memorial Day, we remember the fallen heroes who took their last breaths in defense of our Nation, our families, our citizens, and our sacred freedoms,” Trump said. “The depth of their devotion, the steel of their resolve, and the purity of their patriotism has no equal in human history. On distant battlefields, in far-off oceans, and high in the skies above, they faced down our enemies and gave their lives so that America would prevail. They made the supreme sacrifice so that our people can live in safety and our Nation can thrive in peace. It is because of their gallantry that we can together, as one people, continue our pursuit of America’s glorious destiny.”

“We owe all that we are, and everything we ever hope to be, to these unrivaled heroes,” he continued. “Their memory and their legacy is immortal. Our loyalty to them and to their families is eternal and everlasting.”

Trump’s message was a welcome contrast to the tone-deaf messages of both Kamala Harris and Joe Biden earlier this weekend. Kamala Harris said, “enjoy the long weekend,” in much-maligned tweet. Joe Biden wasn’t better, urging Americans to “Stay cool this weekend, folks.”

Kamala Harris has since posted a CYA tweet, though Joe Biden has not.

“America’s warriors are the single greatest force for justice, peace, liberty, and security among all the nations ever to exist on earth,” Trump said. “God bless our fallen Soldiers, Sailors, Coast Guardsmen, Airmen, and Marines. We honor them today, forever, and always.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

