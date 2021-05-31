https://noqreport.com/2021/05/31/donald-trump-honors-the-fallen-on-memorial-day-americas-warriors-are-single-greatest-force-for-justice-peace-liberty/

Share the truth

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Former President Donald Trump honored the fallen on Memorial Day Monday, saying “they faced down our enemies and gave their lives so that America would prevail.”

“America’s warriors are the single greatest force for justice, peace, liberty, and security among all the nations ever to exist on earth. God bless our fallen Soldiers, Sailors, Coast Guardsmen, Airmen, and Marines,” he wrote. “We honor them today, forever, and always… the fallen heroes who took their last breaths in defense of our Nation, our families, our citizens, and our sacred freedoms,” the 45th President said.

“The depth of their devotion, the steel of their resolve, and the purity of their patriotism has no equal in human history. On distant battlefields, in far-off oceans, and high in the skies above, they faced down our enemies and gave their lives so that America would prevail,” he continued.

Trump asserted veterans “made the supreme sacrifice so that our people can live in safety and our Nation can thrive in peace.”

“It is because of their gallantry that we can together, as one people, continue our pursuit of America’s glorious destiny,” Trump concluded.

Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

