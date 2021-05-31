http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fPjHybfEUgY/

Former Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairwoman Donna Brazile has parted ways with Fox News to join ABC News as a contributor, according to the Hill.

“A spokesperson for ABC confirmed to The Hill that Brazile is now a contributor with the network,” the outlet reported Saturday.

The former DNC chairwoman told The Daily Beast in a text message, “When my contract expired, they offered me an additional 2-4 years. But I decided to return to ABC.”

Brazile added that in the past two years, Fox allowed her to appear on ABC News’s Sunday show This Week and said that “all is good” between her and the network.

She made her debut as an ABC contributor on the May 23 broadcast of This Week, according to the Daily Beast article.

Brazile joined the Fox News Channel in March 2019, Breitbart News reported at the time:

In October 2016, Brazile was forced to resign from her role as a CNN contributor amid reports she leaked questions to then-Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign ahead of a CNN debate and CNN town hall. CNN said in a statement that it was “completely uncomfortable with what we have learned about her interactions with the Clinton campaign while she was a CNN contributor.” Despite the Democrat official’s role at CNN, the network claimed it “never gave Brazile access to any questions, prep material, attendee list, background information or meetings in advance of a town hall or debate.”

On May 23, Brazile claimed on This Week that Republican lawmakers would not investigate the Capitol riot on January 6 because they were “in the grips” of former President Donald Trump.

“But this is an extension of the big lie. It’s the big lie that keeps on, you know, growing that he didn’t — that he didn’t lose the election. He lost the election, and Joe Biden won the election,” she said.

“And because of the big lie, Republicans are afraid to move on. Move on to crafting policies, you know, that they support. And as long as the Republican Party’s in the grips of one man, one man, they will not move forward,” Brazile concluded.

