https://trendingpolitics.com/ex-navy-seal-turned-actor-explains-why-he-left-hollywood/

Before and during World War II, Hollywood actors either lined up to sign up for military duty or took part in movies and productions aimed at bolstering morale, selling war bonds and promoting American patriotism, all of which contributed to the eventual defeat of the Axis Powers.

It was a time to fight for the country, regardless of party politics. In the end, most everyone knew and understood they were all Americans and losing the war meant losing the country, and that just wasn’t an option.

Sadly, those days are long gone.

In the decades since, Hollywood was infiltrated with Marxists, Communists, and left-wing extremists who use the power and reach of their industry to undermine traditional American culture, societal mores, and values. Patriots — true patriots — have regularly pushed back and have, in fact, become the “counter-culture” that the left was in the 60s, when the push to destroy America’s fundamental founding pillars began in earnest. But Hollywood’s cesspool of leftism is so immense and pervasive, it’s a daily battle just to keep the filth at bay.

And yet, it proves to be too much even for real warriors — like former Navy SEAL Cade Courtley.

Oh, Courtley wasn’t afraid of anyone or anything in Hollywood, nothing like that. But the former stuntman and “Surviving Disaster” host said he left because he was simply not allowed to express himself and his love of country, though he fought for the right to do just that in places where a very few in Tinsel Town would ever have the guts to go.

Fox News reports:

When Navy SEAL Christopher “Cade” Courtley left the military after nearly 10 years, he knew he could never stomach the daily grind of working a desk job. He was too hardened.

The author and former host of Spike TV’s “Surviving Disaster” told Fox News he was “living a double life” when he exited active duty, explaining that in the months before his final salute, Courtley, 52, had begun performing stunt work in San Diego, California.

There, he fell in love with the prospect of doing high-octane, adrenaline-pumping maneuvers for a paycheck. He soon moved to Los Angeles, where he began cutting his teeth as a more seasoned on-camera talent – not as an actor but as a guy with a story to tell.

“It was a natural progression for a guy in the SEAL teams; it just kind of made sense,” said Courtley. “I was doing more and more of that. I was meeting some of the people, the directors, but it didn’t take long to realize that while I was a piss-poor actor, I could string sentences together.”

Admittedly, he said he “enjoyed the production process,” but he still had to earn a living, so he would go back and forth between California and serving as a military contractor in Afghanistan and Iraq. It was after a near-death experience serving in the latter country that he decided to make a move.

“So in between spending time in L.A. and trying to get involved in that business but still having to pay the bills – going overseas to Iraq and Afghanistan and working for an agency as a contractor, bouncing back and forth – I was on a trip over in Iraq and I got a call from a producer friend of mine,” Courtley explained.

“He said, ‘Hey, we’re starting this new TV show that you’d be the perfect host for about surviving disaster situations – what do you think?’” he said. “All of a sudden – like clockwork, there’s a boom that went off in the background and he’s like, ‘What the hell is that?’ I go, ‘That was an IED, so if you guys are serious, call my lawyer, let’s do a deal, I’ll come on back and we’ll give this a try.’ So I spent the next four or five years doing several different TV show productions and things like that and it was fun.”

Surviving Disaster lasted for a single season. But ultimately, Courtley said he left Hollywood five years ago because he could not express his “true core values” and “love for this country.”

“I guess every individual has to make a decision. What’s important to you? Being able to freely express your opinions and your beliefs? Because if you can’t do that, I can’t think of anything more un-American than being afraid of expressing your opinion and if you express your opinion in that business,” Courtley said.

“You’re not going to be working in that business if you have patriotic or conservative values. That’s just the reality of that business. So I made a personal decision that my beliefs are more important than getting a pretty decent paycheck in that town and having my own TV show. And I am super happy with that decision,” he continued.

Nowadays, he runs Victory Coffees, a concept he unsuccessfully pitched on the show “Shark Tank” but built into a thriving business nonetheless.

“Now I can go out there and … tell the world that at Victory Coffees we believe in liberty, freedom and the Constitution of the United States and if you have a problem with that, just try and cancel us. Ain’t going to happen,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

