https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60b5bed07331e72e88ddcfa0
Amazon continues to sell “Blue Lives Murder” merchandise and the NYPD Detectives’ Endowment Association is the latest organization to call…
The daughter-in-law of a politically influential British magnate has been charged in Belize with manslaughter by negligence in the shooting death of a police superintendent…
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A deputy of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is in “serious condition” after coming under…
Democrats lost last year’s election for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District by the narrowest margin in a House race in almost 40 years. After the six-vote heartbreaker, some expected Democrat Rita Hart…
A Cessna landed on the 101 freeway in Westlake Village on Monday, disrupting holiday traffic. There were no injuries….