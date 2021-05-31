https://dailycaller.com/2021/05/30/mia-khalifa-nazi-wine-israel-apartheid-state/

Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa tweeted photographs of herself drinking champagne made in Nazi-occupied France and called Israel an “apartheid” state on Saturday evening.

Khalifa posted two photos of herself sitting outside drinking champagne made in Reims, France in 1943, which was during the German invasion that lasted from 1940-44. She also sat next to another bottle dated from 1945.

Khalifa targeted the post at Israel calling the nation an “apartheid ‘state.’”

“My wine is older than your [Israel] apartheid “state,” Khalifa tweeted. (RELATED: ‘Advocate For Throwing Jews Into The Sea’: Israel Slams Bella Hadid For Attending Pro-Palestinian March)

During the occupation, the Germans seized French wine and champagne bottles made in the city of Reims, where Khalifa’s bottle is from, according to The Drinks Business. In Reims, the French Resistance hid wine and champagne in the cellars where they managed to smuggle weapons and hide Jews, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Khalifa revealed that the wine came from the Saison Cellar in San Francisco, Calif. and called the opportunity to drink the wine a “proud moment.”

“It was a proud moment to be able to get my hands on it,” she tweeted. “Shoutout to the Saison cellars for sourcing it!!!”

Khalifa’s tweet comes at a time of division between supporting Israelis and Palestinians. Since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, anti-semitic attacks have been on the rise across the U.S.