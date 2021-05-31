https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-may-31-blm-chapter-founder-says-he-resigned-after-learning-the-ugly-truth_3839023.html

Facts Matter (May 31): BLM Chapter Founder Says He Resigned After Learning the ‘Ugly Truth’

In Pennsylvania, a county just voted to allow their attorney general to investigate a local election and look into what caused errors with their voting machines.

Meanwhile, in Arizona, the state Senate is considering expanding the audit in Maricopa County to include not only the presidential and Senate races, but all of the races in the 2020 election.

In Minnesota, the founder of a local BLM chapter released a video explaining how he resigned after learning the “ugly truth” about the Black Lives Matter organization.

Stay tuned for our newsletter so you won’t miss out on our exclusive videos and private events.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

Follow us on Parler, Gab, and Telegram

Follow Roman on Instagram: @epoch.times.roman