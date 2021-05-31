https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/05/31/failed-dem-house-hopeful-marks-memorial-day-by-fantasizing-about-every-single-republican-voter-magically-disappearing-tonight/

According to his Twitter bio, failed Democratic House candidate Mark Judson “dabbles in standup comedy & improv.”

Alas, we’re pretty sure he’s not joking with his hot Memorial Day take:

Fact: If every single Republican voter magically disappeared tonight – in 10 years the US would have the: best education in the world, most affordable quality Healthcare in the world, most prosperous Middle Class, etc. Every Dem vote makes one of theirs disappear!#MemorialDay — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) May 31, 2021

Can we get a fact check? Because we feel like this needs a fact check.

Democrats control the entire education system and yet produces the dumbest voters on the face of the earth. The dumbest ones, of course, being Democrats. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 31, 2021

Once we Jail all the RW Propagandists I’m sure we’ll get education squared away! Don’t worry – you’ll be fine. As long as you’ve NEVER profited financially from producing misinformation. Because then you would have some issues;-) — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) May 31, 2021

*6 days after Republican voter rapture* “Um. Why’s there no food in this grocery store? Why’s gas $20 a gallon? Why can’t I find anyone to fix all the things breaking in my shitty prefab house? Wtf is going on at the power plant, my lights won’t come on?” https://t.co/ijQPQ0xlnd — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 31, 2021

Your improv sucks. — JustaFlumph (@JFlumph) May 31, 2021

You can’t fix this level of stupid. https://t.co/ED4v4oUjla — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 31, 2021

And Pradheep Shanker is a doctor, so he knows.

