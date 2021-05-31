https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/05/31/failed-dem-house-hopeful-marks-memorial-day-by-fantasizing-about-every-single-republican-voter-magically-disappearing-tonight/

According to his Twitter bio, failed Democratic House candidate Mark Judson “dabbles in standup comedy & improv.”

Alas, we’re pretty sure he’s not joking with his hot Memorial Day take:

Can we get a fact check? Because we feel like this needs a fact check.

OK then.

Heh.

And Pradheep Shanker is a doctor, so he knows.

