http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dSAZoCKYV1U/

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) released a statement late Sunday night reaffirming his stance on ending the filibuster, saying the Democrats “must abolish” it.

“Let’s be clear,” Sanders wrote. “If 10 Republican Senators cannot even vote for a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6th insurrection, 10 Republican Senators will not vote for anything meaningful to improve the lives of the American people.”

The only way forward, he asserts, is for Democrats to “abolish the filibuster” while they have the chance.

Let’s be clear. If 10 Republican Senators cannot even vote for a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6th insurrection, 10 Republican Senators will not vote for anything meaningful to improve the lives of the American people. We must abolish the filibuster & act now. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 31, 2021

This comes after votes in the Senate last week in which Republicans blocked legislation to establish a commission to investigate the protests and riots that occurred on January 6.

On Thursday, the Senate failed to invoke cloture on the bill, effectively stopping it in its tracks.

On Friday, six Republicans in the Senate voted to advance the legislation.

Breitbart News previously reported that many of the Republicans in the Senate supported an effort to investigate the Capitol incident. However, most believed the commission would evolve into a “politically motivated witch hunt.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

