Patrick Baker, a Kentucky man whom then-Gov. Matt Bevin controversially pardoned in late 2019, was arrested by federal authorities Sunday and now may once again face charges in connection with the 2014 death of Donald Mills in Knox County.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Baker, 43, on Sunday, and he was booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center in London just after 12:15 a.m. Monday, with the jail log listing his only charge as “federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout.”

But Mills’ sister, Melinda Mills, told The Courier Journal the FBI contacted her Monday morning to say that Baker was arrested again in connection with her brother’s death.

An FBI spokesperson did not immediately respond to email and phone requests for comment Monday from The Courier Journal.

The Courier Journal also left a voicemail and email with the spokesperson for the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

No bond amount nor any attorney were listed for Baker on the Laurel County Correctional Center’s website.

Melinda Mills told The Courier Journal in a message her family is “very thankful and blessed for” the FBI, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Gov. Andy Beshear as well as a Kentucky State Police detective who had investigated the case and Jackie Steele, the commonwealth’s attorney for Knox and Laurel counties who previously prosecuted Baker for Mills’ death.

Melinda Mills also thanked state Sen. Morgan McGarvey and former state Rep. Chris Harris.

The two state lawmakers had called for federal authorities to investigate Bevin’s pardon of Baker after The Courier Journal reported that Baker’s family held a campaign fundraiser at their Corbin home in 2018 that raised $21,500 for the GOP governor.

“We knew corruption was involved with the former pardon of Patrick Baker,” Melinda Mills said Monday in a message. “He knows he’s guilty so does everybody else.”

In 2017, a Knox County jury convicted Baker of reckless manslaughter, first-degree robbery, tampering with evidence and impersonating a police officer in connection with the fatal shooting of Mills during a home invasion.

The lure of $50,000 to $75,000 worth of pain pills had tempted Baker and several of his friends to carry out the robbery that turned fatal, according to one of his accomplices and court records.

Baker was one of five co-conspirators, and the jury sent him to prison to serve 19 years.

But on Dec. 6, 2019, Kentucky’s outgoing Republican governor granted Baker a pardon and set him free just two years into his sentence. Dismissing the evidence against Baker as “sketchy at best,” Bevin challenged The Courier Journal to examine the case.

Baker received one of the hundreds of pardons and commutations issued by Bevin in his final days as governor.

Numerous pardons drew the ire of victims and prosecutors, and some of the people pardoned by Bevin — including Dayton Jones, who had been convicted in a brutal sodomy case that almost killed a 15-year-old boy — have since been arrested in new cases or even federally charged in connection with the same cases for which they had received pardons or commutations.

In all, Bevin granted pardons or commutations to 670 offenders shortly before he left office in December 2019 after losing re-election to Beshear, the commonwealth’s attorney general at the time.

At a press conference just days after the pardon, Chicago-based defense attorney Elliott Slosar told the public that Baker was innocent, the victim of police misconduct and a “botched” investigation led by state police Detective Bryan Johnson, who took the lead on investigating Mills’ death.

However, a weekslong Courier Journal investigation into the case against Baker found the state’s evidence to be overwhelming and the argument for his innocence thin.

Baker could be charged federally with a civil rights violation for taking Mills’ life in violation of his constitutional rights, according to former federal prosecutors.

That usually requires proof the defendant was acting under color of law, which could be met because Baker was impersonating a police officer, said Louisville attorney Kent Wicker, a former assistant U.S. attorney.

Baker would be eligible for the death penalty and there is no statute of limitations for the crime.

Baker also could be prosecuted under a portion of the law that makes it a crime for two or more persons to “go in disguise … on the premises of another with the intent to prevent or hinder” a person’s “free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him/her by the Constitution or the laws of the United States.”

Brian Butler, another former prosecutor, said Baker also could be prosecuted under the federal Hobbs Act, which is usually used against government employees.

Starting one year after they received a pardon from Bevin, all of the felony offenders were eligible to have their criminal records wiped clean, thanks to language in a 2016 law intended to ease the expungement of certain low-level felonies.

State court records related to Baker’s initial conviction in the Knox County case show that he completed an application to vacate and expunge his felony conviction earlier in May.

According to online records, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams certified the expungement application on May 7.

Andrew Wolfson contributed reporting. This story has been updated.

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com. Reach reporter Joe Sonka at jsonka@courierjournal.com and follow him on Twitter at @joesonka.

