Democrats have not been fans of the Maricopa County, Arizona audit of the 2020 presidential election.

And one lawmaker thinks things are about to bust wide open.

Florida state House GOP Rep. Anthony Sabatini took to Twitter and weighed in on the audit in Maricopa County.

“The result of the #ArizonaAudit is going to be earth shattering. Get ready!” he tweeted.

The audit has taken several turns this week.

Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward has had it with what she sees as the obstruction in the Maricopa County, Arizona election audit and now she is threatening action.

“There have to be consequences,” she said during an appearance on One America News. “There could be arrests of people who are refusing to comply.”

It’s the latest drama to encompass the audit of the 2.1 million ballots in the state’s largest county, which has featured false allegations votes were destroyed and conspiracy theories alleging the ballots were shredded and eaten by chickens, who were then killed to cover up the evidence.

Ward’s comments came after the Republican-controlled Board of Supervisors for Maricopa County refused to attend a meeting Tuesday with GOP senators who had demanded the audit. The board called the audit was a ‘sham’ run by ‘grifters’ that cast doubts upon the democratic process.

And it wasn’t the first time an arrest has been suggested.

In February, when the county was arguing against the audit in court, most Arizona Republican senators supported a resolution to hold the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in contempt and arrest supervisors for failing to turn over access to voting records. The resolution failed to pass but showed the mindset of those elected officials who demanded the audit.

Her interview came on the same day that it was discovered that election data that was rumored to have been deleted was found.

On Thursday, Arizona’s Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sent a letter claiming the election machines that were audited by the Cyber Ninja team these past few weeks should never be used again.

“This equipment was accessed by amateur, uncertified ‘auditors’ with zero transparency. I support election integrity, and therefore can’t support the continued usage of these machines,” she wrote.





Last week, the Arizona Department of Public Safety was called to investigate a suspicious package sent to the office of Arizona Senate Leader Karen Fann.

One of Fann’s aides reportedly opened a letter with an “unidentified white power.”

This is significant because Fann is overseeing the election audit taking place in Maricopa County.

Democrats are fighting to stop the audit and continue to attack the Republican State Senators.

