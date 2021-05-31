https://www.theepochtimes.com/florida-concert-charging-18-for-vaccinated-1000-for-unvaccinated_3837785.html

People who are fully vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19 will be able to get into an upcoming concert in Florida for $18 in advance or $20 at the show.

People who are not are being charged $999.99.

The concert, featuring punk bands, is slated to take place on June 26 at VFW Post 39 in St. Petersburg.

Concertgoers who show proof of vaccination, and who received their final shot on or before June 12, will be eligible for what is being termed discounted tickets.

Others will have to pay the higher price.

“If you do not care about the discount, tickets are available for a flat rate of $999.99,” the concert’s website stated.

“Everyone is eligible for a vaccine now, so if you need one, you can find out where to get one here: https://www.vaccines.gov/,” it added.

Paul Williams, a promoter, said he came up with the idea.

“We’re just trying to do a show safely. And they should go out and get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families and their community,” Williams told WFTS.

Ray Carlisle, singer and guitar player for one the of the bands, Teenage Bottlerocket, supports the treatment.

“We’re all vaccinated. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated so we can see you in the pit,” he said.

Not everyone does.

“I think it’s terrible because not everyone can get the vaccine. I can’t because I had COVID too recently,” Brittney Wigen, a punk rock fan who wanted to go to the concert, told WFTS, adding that she has antibodies against the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

Williams said he is not a doctor so he couldn’t accept a doctor’s note from Wigens which would support her stance.

Carlisle had a suggestion for people who have not gotten a vaccine.

“Perhaps put together a GoFundMe and all the other weirdo anti-vaxxers can help support you going to Teenage Bottlerocket for a thousand dollars. That’s always an option,” he said.

