Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn set off a firestorm with comments over the weekend at a conference in Dallas organized by QAnon supporters.

Seated on a panel with two others, Flynn fielded a question from a man who identified as a Marine and wanted to know “why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here” — referencing the recent military coup in that nation.

“No reason,” Flynn replied, to the cheers of the audience. “I mean, it should happen.”

The comments from Flynn — who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump in late 2020 — drew concern, outrage, and condemnation.

“Poor Mike is demented,” Retired four-star Army general and current NBC News military analyst Barry McCaffrey tweeted Monday. “Disgraceful statements.

Here’s a further sampling of the reaction:

