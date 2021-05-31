https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/former-president-trump-endorses-texas-gov-greg-abbott-reelection?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump is backing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ahead of the 2022 election contest in a full-throated endorsement of the incumbent Republican.

“Greg Abbott is a fighter and a Great Governor for the incredible people of Texas. No Governor has done more to secure the Border and keep our communities safe than Governor Abbott. Greg is a staunch defender of the Second Amendment and has made Texas a Second Amendment Sanctuary State. Texas has become a job-creating machine, and our partnership helped restore America’s economic power and success. Greg is also very tough on crime, fully supports the brave men and women of Law Enforcement, and is all in on Election Integrity. Governor Greg Abbott will continue to be a great leader for the Lone Star State, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement for re-election. He will never let you down!” the statement declared.

Abbott is currently serving his second term as Lone Star State governor. If he wins in the 2022 gubernatorial contest, his third term would commence in 2023.

