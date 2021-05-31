Here is the video of former national security advisor Michael Flynn saying that he thinks a coup like the coup in Myanmar should happen in the US. pic.twitter.com/7mGYjfXg18

Twitter is imploding over these comments from general Flynn.

This version has better audio…

Here is video of former general and National Security Advisor Mike Flynn calling for a Myanmar-like coup to replace the sitting U.S. president with Donald Trump. The talk of war is very real. pic.twitter.com/1GoP5OG1He

BREAKING: Michael Flynn advocates a Myanmar-style military coup here and GOP has begun its Putsch to overthrow Democracy in Texas.

Flynn must be arrested, a 1/6 Special Prosecutor named, and Republicans treated as the terrorists they are.

Stop PANDERING to fascists. BREAK THEM. pic.twitter.com/EP48YrLCfw

— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 31, 2021