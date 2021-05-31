https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/general-flynn-calls-for-coup-keith-olbermann-is-highly-triggered/
Here is the video of former national security advisor Michael Flynn saying that he thinks a coup like the coup in Myanmar should happen in the US. pic.twitter.com/7mGYjfXg18
— Mamie 😌 (@MC_Hyperbole) May 30, 2021
Twitter is imploding over these comments from general Flynn.
This version has better audio…
Here is video of former general and National Security Advisor Mike Flynn calling for a Myanmar-like coup to replace the sitting U.S. president with Donald Trump. The talk of war is very real. pic.twitter.com/1GoP5OG1He
— justin glawe (@JustinGlawe) May 30, 2021
BREAKING: Michael Flynn advocates a Myanmar-style military coup here and GOP has begun its Putsch to overthrow Democracy in Texas.
Flynn must be arrested, a 1/6 Special Prosecutor named, and Republicans treated as the terrorists they are.
Stop PANDERING to fascists. BREAK THEM. pic.twitter.com/EP48YrLCfw
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 31, 2021