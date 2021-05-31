https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/05/31/get-bent-former-head-of-planned-parenthood-leana-wen-dragged-then-dragged-some-more-for-her-tone-deaf-memorial-day-covid-tweet/

We don’t need YOUR or anyone’s PERMISSION so celebrate on Memorial Day, Leana.

Sorry but just who the Hell does she think she is? Does she REALLY think these sort of harpy, naggy, annoying-a*s tweets are going to convince anyone to get a shot?

Stupid stupid stupid.

This made me laugh out loud (and is scientifically accurate). Well done @bmore_healthy. pic.twitter.com/ZJz38HMbkD — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) May 30, 2021

How about we do what we want and Leana mind her own damn business? And this editor says this as someone who is fully vaccinated. What people decide with the vaccine is THEIR CHOICE AND THEIR CHOICE ALONE, and no amount of threatening, shaming, nagging, or bribing should play a part in that.

Harpies.

Cancel your cable television. You’ll be much happier. — Maria (@mliz77) May 31, 2021

Nah ( and I’m vaxxed ). — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) May 31, 2021

Quack — Larry WACHS (@houseofwachs) May 31, 2021

If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck …

Ahem.

