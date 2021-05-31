https://www.theepochtimes.com/gop-representative-proposes-bill-banning-black-lives-matter-flags-at-us-embassies_3837926.html

A New York congresswoman has introduced a bill that would ban Black Lives Matter flags and other “political flags” from being flown at U.S. embassies around the world.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) introduced the Stars and Stripes Act of 2021 after Black Lives Matter flags were seen, according to photos, being flown outside embassies.

“It is inappropriate … to authorize and encourage the display of inherently political flags that are in no way affiliated with the U.S. government over American embassies overseas,” Malliotakis said in a statement on May 28.

Her office noted that Black Lives Matter, which was founded by several self-described Marxists, has a number of partisan political demands on its website, including barring former President Donald Trump from holding office in the future, expelling GOP lawmakers who voted against certifying the election results earlier this year, defunding the police, and passing left-wing criminal justice reform legislation.

The congresswoman further noted that the American flag, for some, represents a “beacon of freedom and hope for oppressed peoples around the world” and should be the only flag flown at embassies.

What’s more, she claimed, the directive to fly Black Lives Matter flags is “an insult” to members of the U.S. armed forces during Memorial Day.

“It is absolutely ridiculous,” the New York Republican added, “that legislation is needed to correct this issue.”

The Black Lives Matter flags were reportedly flown to show support to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd. His death, which led to the murder conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer, sparked demonstrations, violence, and riots across the United States last year. The Epoch Times has contacted the Department of State for comment about reports of an internal directive to fly the flags.

Photos uploaded online show the Black Lives Matter flags and banners hanging or being flown at embassies around the world. It’s not clear how many embassies put up the banners or flags.

Previously, the State Department authorized the flying of LGBTQ flags in May, which reversed a Trump-era policy prohibiting the move.

In recent days, Black Lives Matter has faced intense scrutiny over one of its founder’s finances and real estate portfolio. Black Lives Matter, in statements to The Epoch Times, said that co-founder Patrisse Cullors did not misuse any funds or donations and described the reports as part of a “right-wing” smear campaign.

But last week, Cullors told The Associated Press that she will be departing the organization, claiming that the move was planned in advance. According to AP, Black Lives Matter took in about $90 million last year following Floyd’s death.

Black Lives Matter has also faced significant criticism from the family members of black people whose names were chanted during protests last year. Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, alleged that local activists used her daughter’s officer-involved death to benefit themselves.

“I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have found them to be fraud [sic],” Palmer wrote in a Facebook post earlier this year.

