Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahuBenjamin (Bibi) NetanyahuMORE and Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSex workers gain foothold in Congress Trump, midterms fuel GOP’s effort to quash Jan. 6 commission Mother of slain Capitol Police officer urges GOP senators to back Jan. 6 commission MORE (R-S.C.) traded praise Monday during a meeting in Jerusalem to discuss the current violence between Israel and Hamas.

Netanyahu hailed the Republican South Carolina senator, thanking him for his support during a press conference, where the two stood side-by-side.

“No one has done more for Israel than you, Senator Lindsey Graham, stalwart champion of our alliance and we have no better friend,” Netanyahu told Graham.

He went on to thank Graham for the work he’s done on Israeli defense, security and Iran.

“You’ve been a tremendous friend and a tremendous ally,” Netanyahu added.

Graham returned the favor, commending Netanyahu and his country for working to keep America safe.

“The eyes and ears of America is Israel,” Graham said. “Nobody does more to protect America from radical Islam than our friends in Israel.”

As he held up a sign that read, “More for Israel,” Graham asked, “So what can you expect, my friends in Israel, in the next coming days and weeks from Washington? More.”

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz also had a meeting with Graham, notes The Jerusalem Post.

Graham’s trip to Israel comes after Israel and Hamas engaged in 11 days of violence that marked the worst escalation between the two in years. A cease-fire was called earlier this month.

