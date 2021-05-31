https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/hate-hoax-noose-reported-college-campus-turns-us-flag-construction-crane/

Photo credit: The College Fix

Another day, another hate hoax.

A construction company building a parking structure at Central Connecticut State University raised up a US flag at the end of a steel cable on a crane for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The construction company wanted to honor military personnel by displaying an American flag for Memorial Day, but a complaint that the cable was a noose sent campus officials scrambling to take down the flag.

Even after it was determined that the ‘noose’ was just a cable on the crane, campus officials still profusely apologized.

A local NAACP chapter was also offended and said no matter what anyone says, the cable hanging from the crane is still a noose.

Ronald Davis, president of the New Britain NAACP, told FOX 61 that “Regardless of what someone else says about that, what I see, as a black man? That’s a noose. Period. No ifs, ands, or buts about it. Take it down.”

The College Fix reported:

“Early this evening, we received a complaint about a possible noose found hanging from a construction site on the CCSU campus. Campus Police … investigated and found that it was not a noose but a standard steel cable loop hanging from a crane,” wrote President Zulma Toro in an email to the campus community on Saturday night. “A construction crew working on campus hung an American flag from the crane’s cable to recognize Memorial Day,” added Toro in her email, a copy of which was obtained by The College Fix. Toro continued that steel cable loops are often used by cranes, but that there was another similar concern recently reported regarding another nearby construction site. In the end, Toro sided with those offended by the steel cable loop’s visual similarity to a noose. “Quite frankly, I think it is reckless and tone deaf behavior,” Toro said in her email to the campus. “We have been in contact with the construction company and demanded that the cable be lowered tonight. We have a team on site tonight monitoring the situation.” But as of Sunday morning the cable loop and its American flag remained up, and a beleaguered-looking campus administrator, interim Vice President for Student Affairs John Tully, explained to a local news television station that it was difficult to find someone who could safely operate the crane at such short notice on a holiday weekend to get the cable loop down. “The perception of its noose-like appearance is concerning. We were speaking to people last night who certainly felt some pain, we feel that pain, our president has issued a statement expressing her concern about this and we are working diligently to get it down,” Tully told Fox 61.

This college campus should get the Bubba Wallace treatment.

Perhaps the FBI should send in the cavalry to inspect the crane’s cable noose.

