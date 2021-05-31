Over the past year, Democratic governors have clamped down on their electorates with a range of rules for lockdowns. Not all of them have managed to abide by their own mandates. Here’s a list of some of the most hypocritical actions of governors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GRETCHEN WHITMER PUTS LIVES AT RISK BY DINING IN LARGE GROUP AT INDOOR BAR

Gina Raimondo attends Wine and Paint Night after closing bars

Former Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo went out to a “wine and paint night” at Barnaby’s Public House in Providence with her husband on Dec. 11, after she had closed bars as part of a two-week pause on her state’s reopening.

Such events were technically allowed under the pause so long as attendees did not share paintbrushes or glasses, a spokesman for the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation said . Still, it seemed to violate the spirit of guidance Raimondo had offered just four days earlier.

“It’s week two of our pause. I know it’s been hard, but I want to thank every Rhode Islander who’s following our guidance. Please, stay home except for essential activities & wear a mask anytime you’re with people you don’t live with. Together, we can turn our case numbers around,” Raimondo tweeted on Dec. 7.

The day after the event, Raimondo entered quarantine when she found out she was exposed to COVID-19, according to the Providence Journal. That exposure occurred the day before she attended the event. She did not wear a mask at the event, ABC 6, which obtained a photo of the governor at the event, reported.

Raimondo was cleared to leave quarantine a week after the Wine and Paint Night after a series of consecutive negative tests, the Providence Journal reported.

Raimondo resigned in March to become President Joe Biden’s secretary of commerce.

Gavin Newsom rubs elbows with lobbyists at French Laundry

California Gov. Gavin Newsom faced backlash after he attended a birthday dinner for a prominent California lobbyist at the expensive Michelin-starred French Laundry restaurant in the Napa Valley hamlet of Yountville.

In the days leading up to the November 2020 event, Newsom encouraged Californians to stay away from large social gatherings such as the dinner he attended.

“The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradictory, and I’ve got to own that. So I’m going to apologize to you,” he said during a Nov. 16 briefing .

When news first broke, Newsom said that the party was outdoors, but photos obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles showed Newsom seated at a table with 11 others, all of whom were maskless , at an indoor table.

Gretchen Whitmer’s husband expects special treatment at his lake house

In mid-May 2020, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ’s husband Marc Mallory traveled to their family cottage and asked his dock company if they could get his boat out on the water by that Memorial Day weekend.

When he was told his boat would not be ready on time, he attempted to use his status to speed up the process.

“I am the husband to the governor. Will this make a difference?” Mallory asked, according to Tad Dowker, the owner of NorthShore Dock, where the family was keeping their boat.

Although the governor previously lifted restrictions that prohibited travel to second residences in the state, she advised people to “think long and hard” before traveling to northern parts of the state, for which she put in place less restrictive regulations.

Gretchen Whitmer breaks restaurant occupancy rules while dining with friends

On May 22, Whitmer, along with Michigan Chief Operations Officer Tricia Foster, violated her own occupancy rules to eat with a group of friends at the Landshark Bar and Grill in East Lansing .

The state’s rules limited the number of guests who could be seated at a restaurant table to six. Photos showed Whitmer and the 12 others sitting with her, all maskless.

“Throughout the pandemic, I’ve been committed to following public health protocols. Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn’t stop to think about it,” Whitmer said in a May 23 statement.

Those guidelines are set to be rescinded June 1, a move that was planned “well before the weekend” of her violation, Whitmer said .

Andrew Cuomo plans Thanksgiving dinner for his family after telling New Yorkers to stay home

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo canceled his Thanksgiving dinner plans after receiving backlash for preparing to host his 89-year-old mother and two daughters, none of whom were part of the same household.

On Nov. 11, the governor instituted a 10 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants and a 50% cap on houses of worship. He faced fallout throughout the pandemic for an order that compelled nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients. The order led to excess deaths among elderly people, opponents claimed.

In the days leading up to the holiday, Cuomo discouraged New Yorkers from visiting their family members.

“Love is sometimes doing what’s hard. This year, if you love someone, it is smarter and better to stay away. As hard as that is to say, and hear, because if I had to predict, you’re going to see a significant spike post-Thanksgiving,” he said at a Nov. 19 briefing.

After the backlash, the governor planned to work through Thanksgiving and decided not to see his family, his spokesman Richard Azzopardi said.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the offices of all four governors but did not receive responses.