Judge Joe Brown joined former NBA player Kwame Brown this weekend in a YouTube livestream.
Judge Brown went off on Joe Biden for his decades of racism and past remarks denigrating black children.
The Judge also took a shot at Kamala Harris with both barrels blazing.
Judge Brown said he was there when Joe Biden made his racist segregationist speech.
Wow! Judge Joe Brown tells Kwame Brown he was there when Joe Biden made his racist segregationist speech: “Negro Children are like roaches & should be integrated with white kids” pic.twitter.com/oCmBRlsMrO
— Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) May 29, 2021
The Judge didn’t hold back and shredded Kamala Harris about her sordid past.
Judge Joe Brown is going in 😂😂Chile Judge Joe Brown is on a roll. He had more to say, but this time it was for Kamala Harris 😩 #Clique; what are pic.twitter.com/QqBLtWcmpe
— Kevin Gross (@BatmanNz20) May 28, 2021