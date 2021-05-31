https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/racist-dog-judge-joe-brown-goes-off-joe-biden-kamala-harris-spicy-rant-video/

Judge Joe Brown joined former NBA player Kwame Brown this weekend in a YouTube livestream.

Judge Brown went off on Joe Biden for his decades of racism and past remarks denigrating black children.

The Judge also took a shot at Kamala Harris with both barrels blazing.

Judge Brown said he was there when Joe Biden made his racist segregationist speech.

VIDEO:

Wow! Judge Joe Brown tells Kwame Brown he was there when Joe Biden made his racist segregationist speech: “Negro Children are like roaches & should be integrated with white kids” pic.twitter.com/oCmBRlsMrO — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) May 29, 2021

The Judge didn’t hold back and shredded Kamala Harris about her sordid past.

VIDEO(warning: spicy content):

Judge Joe Brown is going in 😂😂Chile Judge Joe Brown is on a roll. He had more to say, but this time it was for Kamala Harris 😩 #Clique; what are pic.twitter.com/QqBLtWcmpe — Kevin Gross (@BatmanNz20) May 28, 2021

