This was just sent to me from my constituent. This just happened in my district in Chinatown. He has been arrested and our precinct is investigating. pic.twitter.com/sxNfCbrlza — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) May 31, 2021

She was taken to a local hospital, and her condition was described as stable by police.

The black suspect, seen on video striking the woman, was taken into police custody, the NYPD said. He was taken to a local hospital for a psych evaluation. New York State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou tweeted the surveillance video, and later said the victim — a woman in her mid-to-late 50s — was conscious and alert.

The attack is being investigated my task forces assigned to cover hate crimes, her office said.

Below a completely separate story from Thursday.

75-Year-Old Asian Woman Suffers Facial Fracture in Unprovoked NYC Attack

A 75-year-old Asian woman is recovering from a fractured orbital bone and other injuries after she was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack in Queens, the NYPD said. The woman was on her way home from a grocery store when she was punched in the face around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near 57th Avenue and 97th Place in Corona.

Surveillance video from the scene shows the suspect walking along the street, and when he’s about to pass the victim, he quickly punches her with his left arm.

