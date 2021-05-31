https://genzconservative.com/a-democrat-trap/

“Today, I rose to address the two-track justice system here in America. If you are part of the Democrat-sponsored domestic terrorist organizations BLM and Antifa, you can burn down cities and businesses and murder citizens but face no investigation or commission from Congress. Meanwhile, if you are a Trump supporter who happened to be at the Capitol on January 6th, exorbitant bail, solitary confinement, abuse by jail guards and no due process. This is an outrage.” ~ Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

The Democratic Party Communists have made it clear once more that they are incapable of doing anything that actually serves all America’s best interest, as they continue to push their false narrative that the riot on January 6th in the Capitol — minor compared to what Black Lives Matter did last summer — was an insurrection, by passing the January 6 Commission Bill [HR 3233], with a 252-175 vote.

The passage of this bill exhibits that they are far more interested in smearing and targeting Conservative America and Republicans and protecting themselves more than all America, given the fact that we have yet to see any proposal or investigations to reveal the backers and funders of the thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots over the past few years, that have been far more destructive and deadly than anything remotely close to what transpired at the Capitol Building, on January 6th 2021, referred to as a “domestic terrorist attack in the United States” in Speaker Pelosi’s February 15th 2021 “Dear Colleague” letter.

Observed by many conservative politicians and pundits, the Major Cities Chiefs Association detailed that between May 25th and July 31st, 2020, nationwide protests numbered 8,700, with 609 declared riots. Along with this, they reported 2,385 looting and 624 arson incidents, and yet Congress now seeks to spend millions of taxpayer dollars to investigate one lone riot at the Capitol that resulted in very little real damage of anything.

Gavel in hand, Speaker Pelosi, the Ol’ Hag of the House, would have America believe that she is worried about saving America’s “democracy” — forget our long and storied chronicles of our Republic — as she was recently quoted saying, “… This legislation is about our democracy.” And on May 19th, as she addressed the House, she said, “It is imperative that we seek the truth of what happened on January 6th.”

Yes, hearing the truth emanate forth from any Democrat’s lips these days would be refreshing, but even as Speaker Pelosi disingenuously called for its revelation, those of us who have watched her decades long career full well understand that she and her communist ilk are no friends of the Truth. And already the fix is in as she prepares to paint every single person who showed that day in support of President Trump and to fight the illegally acquired Electoral College votes, as a “right-wing domestic terrorist” or a “white supremacist” suggested by her immediate reference to that days events as a “domestic terrorist attack”.

HR 3233 takes on a darker character once reads the overly broad language within it, that seems to give the Democratic Party Communists virtually unimpeded far reaching authority to investigate anybody on the flimsiest bit of “evidence” and the most distant connection to the events on January 6th 2021, leaving the specifics of just what authority they will actually have to investigate as an unanswered question. It also suggests its authority will include opening investigations into “the influencing factors that fomented such attack on American representative democracy while engaged in a constitutional process”, and from beginning to end the move is already underfoot politicizing and weaponizing the proceedings against conservatives.

One could quite correctly assert that Congress’s actions on January 6th were far from “constitutional”, and in fact, treason has been afoot from the first day that Obama started spying on the Trump administration through his collaborators and the abuse of the FISA Court warrants.

This is a blatant attempt by the Democratic Party Communists to target conservatives as an extension of their numerous campaigns to censor, cancel and silence all political opposition.

Ignorant and self-destructive beyond belief, thirty-five House Republicans ignored Minority Leader McCarty’s admonishment that the bill didn’t address Antifa and BLM and was cut as a political weapon against them, and they went ahead and voted in favor of the bill. Of the thirty-five, ten were already well-known RINO traitors who sided with the Democrats to impeach President Trump.

Where is the designation of “domestic terrorism” for the vandalism and burning of Federal Buildings and U.S. Courthouses by BLM and Antifa in Portland, Seattle, Nashville, New York, D.C, Louisville and cities all across America last year? How ironic that nothing is said about radical rat commie bastards of both groups setting up “autonomous zones” in places like Seattle, Portland, Louisville, and Minneapolis.

One could almost support this massive waste of money and time, in the face of so many other more important issues facing America, like developing the economy and countering recent Chinese aggression against America, if it was going to cut across all lines of thought and all tangents related to that day, including Speaker Pelosi’s gross negligence or complicit collaboration to bring the event to its inevitable culmination, in the absence of any large presence of law enforcement agencies to stop it.

Query Pelosi’s people in-depth as to the days leading up to January 6th, since there is an abundance of evidence already that suggests Pelosi knew a high probability of such an upheaval existed two weeks prior to the day, and still she did nothing to call in any reinforcements for the Capitol police.

Even DC Mayor Muriel Bowser rejected calls for additional police officers for duty that day, or any National Guard presence.

And, as former Capitol Police Chief Steve Sund would later reveal, his efforts to heighten security surrounding the Capitol was undermined by security officials who answered directly to Speaker Pelosi. His fears had grown over the new projections he saw, regarding the size of the pro-Trump crowds expected to arrive for the vote count and President Trump’s rally, and he asked for more security and support from other agencies, as well as a National Guard contingent to be placed on standby in case of just such an emergency as unfolded that day; but they turned him down.

Isn’t it interesting that Pelosi didn’t want witnesses to be called during the second impeachment proceedings against President Trump. She knew she would be one of the first called to testify, since many Republicans were already aware that she had warnings and did not act accordingly to ensure the Capitol’s security that day. She also knew that Sund would testify to that fact.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) has noted:

“That’s the question most of us want to know: did [Pelosi] bear great responsibility for what happened on January 6th. She’s the one who had the intelligence.”

Of the nearly two million peaceful protesters who arrived to hear President Trump speak in DC on January 6th, probably less than 2,000 actually ever breached or entered the Capitol that day out of anger, curiosity or simple mob dynamics, and the riot that day, more civil unrest than anything, was not an insurrection or a domestic terrorist attack, except in the twisted and reprobate minds of the power hungry Democratic Party radicals, full of envy, deceit, a desire to murder and a black malevolent heart. The offenders were guilty only of trespass, scuffling with police officers, vandalism and some few cases of minor thefts; they were not armed and the government was never in danger of being overcome by them.

If anything, the majority of conservatives on site that day only wanted the Congress and Vice-President Pence to do the right thing and send the Illegal Electoral College Votes back to their respective states and refuse to certify an Illegitimate Election Result. And that would have been the Constitutional, Legal and Righteous move to make for any in Congress who still had any sense of honor left.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stated his reasons for opposing the bill, were in part largely due to the Democrats’ bad faith negotiation, adding:

“Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation.”

On May 18th 2021, former President Donald Trump released a short statement, that read:

“Republicans in the House and the Senate should not approve the Democratic trap of the January 6 Commission. It is just more partisan unfairness and unless the murders, riots, and fire bombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago, and New York are also going to be studied, this discussion should be ended immediately. Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left. Hopefully, Mitch McConnel and Kevin McCarthy are listening.”

This bill is unlikely to pass the Senate, but with all the traitors in the Republican Party, who in the hell really knows.

As shocking as it should be, given the heavy infiltration of the Republican Party by globalists and Marxists, when two RINO IDIOTS issued a joint statement urging support for the January 6th Commission, I just nodded, as my blood pressure went through the roof and I thought, “yep … here we go”.

Former Governor Tom Kean (R-NJ) and former Rep. Lee Hamilton (R-IN) wrote:

“Today, democracy faces a new threat. The January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol was one of the darkest days in our history. Americans deserve an objective and accurate account of what happened. As we did in the wake of September 11th, it is time to set aside partisan politics and come together as Americans in common pursuit of truth and justice.”

In no way shape or form does the January 6th event even begin to remotely equate to the horrific tragedy of September 11th 2001. And one must certainly note that America has seen many more significantly darker days than January 6th. One need only recall the Boston Bombing or the day in July 2016, when Micah Xavier Johnson, a member of South Dallas’ Muhammad Mosque Number 48 and a follower of Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam, shot twelve Dallas police officers, killing five of them.

It doesn’t get much darker than witnessing some 220 cities have entire sections go up in flames, much like Minneapolis, resulting in $2 billion in damages in private property in 20 major cities, private money, as citizens are assaulted and beaten senseless, or actually shot and killed, as in the case of retired St Louis police officer, Capt. David Dorn. Dark is hearing reports from three-quarters of America’s police departments that numerous officers were assaulted and hurt, by an assortment of hard hurled objects and weapons, while trying to protect their community’s property and people. And although one fine young lady, Ashli Babbitt, was killed by an as of yet unnamed Capitol police officer during the January 6th riot, approximately thirty Americans lost their lives last year as a direct result of violent acts by Black Lives Matter and Antifa. Now that’s just pretty damned dark.

The most anti-Liberty, anti-Freedom, anti-Republic administration in U.S. history, the authoritarian Biden regime, and its allies in Congress, such as Speaker Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer, want everybody to be afraid and view Republicans and conservatives, as white supremacists and domestic terrorists, by way of this miserable Kangaroo Commission, in order to deflect from their incredible failures to safeguard America, whether we speak of energy supplies, halting the violence in the ranks of their own foot soldiers and the destruction of U.S. cities and the global economic warfare being lost to China at the moment or inflation and rising food and gas prices and the southern border long past the breaking point. So, they’ve pushed for a 9/11 style commission to pave the way towards open-ended “investigations” into any political opponent and to smear any Republican who doesn’t agree with their new witch hunt — this exercise in malicious political theater — as they attempt to portray a two and a half hour riot as an insurrection, heating national tensions along the way while shining the light of Truth nowhere, and doing nothing but further ensuring more violence in the future.

By: Justin Smith. Follow Gen Z on Parler, Gab, and Facebook

