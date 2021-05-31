https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/illegal-invaders-deported-by-trump-are-begging-biden-for-return-papers/

SOURCE

Jesus Lopez says he feels like a stranger in the place he was born.

He’s from Guadalajara, Mexico, but his life was in Chicago. After 15 years in the city, he was deported a year ago during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I want to go back because I belong there, that’s where I have my friends, my family,” said the 25-year-old, once a recipient of the DACA program that gives protections to immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

Lopez, who said he didn’t renew his spot in the program because he couldn’t afford it, hopes to benefit from new efforts by advocates, groups and attorneys to bring back immigrants they believe were unfairly deported.

With Biden in office, one of the new proposals from advocates urges creating a centralized DHS office to consider requests from deported immigrants trying to reunite with their families in the U.S.

“We have deported hundreds of thousands of individuals, and to do that and not even have an effective safety valve to review bad decisions violates due process,” said Nayna Gupta, associate director of policy for the National Immigrant Justice Center, the Washington-based nonprofit that proposed the idea.

It’s a long shot: White House officials have never publicly mentioned the idea, and it doesn’t yet have a supporter in Congress. The campaign, however, shows how immigrant advocacy has become emboldened after four years hardline immigration policies under President Donald Trump.

It also shows how varied ambitions are among pro-immigrant advocates.

Another bill Biden proposed to offer a path to citizenship for invaders in the country illegally includes some provisions for a chance for deportees to come back to the U.S. But the Biden administration has not spoken publicly or answered questions about the possibility of regularly considering those requests.

For some deportees, the change of administration offers hope.

Claudio Rojas says he feels better since Trump left office, but he still lives with anxiety and can’t sleep some nights in his Buenos Aires home. “I am not in a detention center, but I feel like I am in jail in my own apartment. I am in Argentina, but I feel I am a foreigner. I can’t adapt,” said Rojas, a 55-year-old handyman deported in 2019.

Rojas and his family overstayed a tourist visa. After a decade, he ended up in federal custody after a police stop and got a deportation order. Rojas did not leave, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained him again for seven months. He held a widely publicized hunger strike, and two filmmakers made a documentary based on his and others’ experiences.

Continue reading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

