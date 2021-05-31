https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv7ibm4ulmji6le5jCclomp-

James Corbett joins Ernest Hancock and guest co-host “PJ” on this week’s appearance on Declare Your Independence. This week they discuss how The Corbett Report and other independent news and media is helping to unlock the minds of others; Ernie’s sign activism and how antiganda can be one of our most effective tools for communicating important info in an uncensorable way; and how The Greater Reset activation is taking place.

Your browser doesn’t support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4

VIDEO COURTESY FREEDOMSPHOENIX.COM / DOWNLOAD THE MP4

SHOW NOTES:

James Corbett on Declare Your Independence

COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity

9/11 Trillions

Century of Enslavement

DidYouDoYourDueDiligence

MIT: COVID skeptics champion science

MIT study

CPSO statement

Canadian physicians’ declaration

Same Facts, Opposite Conclusions – #PropagandaWatch

Antiganda – #SolutionsWatch

Christian Westbrook talk at The Greater Reset

Red Pill Expo

LoveBusLibertyTour.com

Filed in: Interviews

