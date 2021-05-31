https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv7ibm4ulmji6le5jCclomp-
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
James Corbett joins Ernest Hancock and guest co-host “PJ” on this week’s appearance on Declare Your Independence. This week they discuss how The Corbett Report and other independent news and media is helping to unlock the minds of others; Ernie’s sign activism and how antiganda can be one of our most effective tools for communicating important info in an uncensorable way; and how The Greater Reset activation is taking place.
VIDEO COURTESY FREEDOMSPHOENIX.COM / DOWNLOAD THE MP4
SHOW NOTES:
James Corbett on Declare Your Independence
COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity
MIT: COVID skeptics champion science
Canadian physicians’ declaration
Same Facts, Opposite Conclusions – #PropagandaWatch
Christian Westbrook talk at The Greater Reset
Filed in: Interviews