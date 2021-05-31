https://politicrossing.com/it-is-the-soldier/

Aubrey Huff’s Instagram page is filled with good old fashioned conservative in your face messages. He never lets up on the left. His most recent post was no different.

Huff goes full on for gun rights and the 2nd Amendment. Here is the message from Huff. The picture is below:

The assault on our boys in blue over the last year has really opened my eyes.

I have always know how to fire a gun. But I never really got into it as much as I have in the last 365 days. I own multiple firearms….and I know how to handle, take them apart, & clean them.

I’ve never realized as I played @mlb just how important our second amendment is until 2020 due to the chaos from antifa, & BLM.

The power hungry elites want our guns….leaving us defenseless to protect our families from such radical organizations. If they can control the Pro second amendment American alpha male then they will succeed in their control of this country. And the America we all know and love will be gone.

There will be a time coming soon where police officers will have had enough. They will no longer want to do their job….not in fear of losing their life….but in fear of losing their freedom.

There isn’t a single kid growing up in America right now dreaming of being a cop in today’s society. Wrap your mind around that. It’s a scary thought.

You know what’s scarier? NOT OWNING A GUN, & HOW TO USE IT!

#lockandload #guns #america #freedom #violence #men #alpha #alphaamericanapparel #secondamendment #ammo #police #cop #riot #backtheblue #train #family #protect #mlb #nra

Aubrey’s online bio:

Aubrey Lewis Huff III (born December 20, 1976) is an American former professional baseball player who played 13 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB). Huff played for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, and San Francisco Giants, the last of which he was a member of two World Series championships. He batted left-handed and threw right-handed.

Huff attended Vernon College and the University of Miami, where he finished his career second in school batting average. He was drafted by the Devil Rays in the sixth round in 1998, and debuted with them in 2000. In 2002, he finished tenth in the American League (AL) in batting average. He set a career high in 2003 with 34 home runs and batted .311 with 107 runs batted in (RBI), while tying for the lead in errors among AL right fielders with six. Next season, he batted .297 with 24 home runs and 104 RBI. In 2005, he batted .261 with 22 home runs and 92 RBI. During the 2006 season, he was traded to the Astros.

In 2007, Huff signed a three-year contract with the Orioles. He hit 15 home runs his first season with the Orioles, his lowest total since 2001. In 2008, he won the Silver Slugger Award for the designated hitter position after batting .304 with 32 home runs and a career-high 108 RBI. During the 2009 season, he was traded to the Tigers. He became a free agent after the season and signed a one-year deal with the Giants. He batted .290 with 26 home runs in 2010, reached the playoffs for the first time, and won his first World Series. He signed a two-year deal with the Giants in 2011, and batted .246 and hit 12 home runs, his lowest total since 2001. In 2012, he batted .192, was used mostly as a pinch hitter, and appeared in a career-low 52 games but won his second World Series with the Giants. The team paid a $2 million buyout to release him.

In January 2014, Huff announced his retirement from baseball, and took a position as a baseball color commentator for eight months.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

