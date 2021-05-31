https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/05/31/jeffrey-goldberg-gives-a-memorial-day-push-to-the-atlantics-incredibly-dubious-hit-piece-on-trump-from-last-year/

Last year, The Atlantic published a story alleging that then President Trump referred to soldiers fallen in times of war “losers” and “suckers.” The Atlantic’s story also claimed that, while visiting John Kelly’s son’s grave at Arlington National Cemetery in 2017, Trump asked Kelly “what was in it for them?”

The story, which is based on the “anonymous sources” that were so prevalent during Trump’s tenure, immediately became riddled with holes. Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of The Atlantic, then claimed the sources would remain anonymous, basically because he didn’t want to subject people to mean tweets from Trump.

Well, this Memorial Day, Goldberg is re-upping the uber-dubious story:

Memorial Day, 2017: “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?” This is what Donald Trump asked John Kelly while visiting Kelly’s son’s grave in Arlington National Cemetery. https://t.co/4PUGrR7tCS — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) May 31, 2021

Considering how many of the media’s “sources” were discredited these past few years (along with the media debunking things Trump said that turned out to be factual or possibly true), the story remains to be taken with less than a grain of salt:

On a day we remember those who sacrifices all for our country, brave Jeffery Goldberg decides it’s appropriate to resurface this unsourced rumor he spread about Trump with the sole intention of helping Biden win the election. You got your medal Jeffery, congrats https://t.co/Rq8yIwzFd3 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 31, 2021

Who are the sources? This is just a slanderous rumor until you put up or shut up @JeffreyGoldberg https://t.co/Rq8yIwzFd3 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 31, 2021

Well, they probably got a few more Resistance clicks, and it wouldn’t be surprising if CNN and/or MSNBC give the story fresh life today.

Remember how Jeffrey Goldberg promised that he would get on-the-record sources for “suckers and losers,” and never did? He tweeted it again. https://t.co/DdPrhMCio9 — Max (@MaxNordau) May 31, 2021

Our corrupt and propagandist mainstream news media deserves nothing but our full contempt at this point & it’s about time the entire GOP treat them accordingly. cc: @MZHemingway @michaelmalice https://t.co/BoOIcyeGHF — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) May 31, 2021

We’re STILL waiting for even ONE to go on record and state it happened (right now we have like over 10 ON RECORD who said it did not) Until then your story is confabulation https://t.co/BoOIcyeGHF — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) May 31, 2021

“Our anonymous sources heard from anonymous sources who heard from someone familiar with the matter.” https://t.co/XSTr3HrwK6 — Nick (@NickAtNight128) May 31, 2021

Sounds totally legit! *Eye roll*

