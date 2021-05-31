https://babylonbee.com/news/kamala-harris-visits-tomb-of-unknown-soldier-to-tell-him-to-enjoy-the-long-weekend/

Kamala Harris Visits Tomb Of Unknown Soldier To Tell Him To Enjoy The Long Weekend

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Vice President Kamala Harris visited The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Memorial Day to pay her respects, and also to remind the fallen soldier to enjoy the long weekend.

As the military band played, Kamala somberly placed the wreath in its spot. Suddenly, she blurted out: “Hey you! Whoever you are! ENJOY THE LONG WEEKEND! HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!”

Onlookers watched in stunned amazement as Kamala walked back to her limousine, cackling loudly the whole time. A nearby crowd of journalists cheered and clapped while jumping up and down as they watched the Vice President speed away.

“Wow, a tremendously heartfelt tribute from Vice President Harris,” said one CNN anchor.

Biden, not to be outdone, walked up to the tomb with an ice cream cone and sniffed the wreath.